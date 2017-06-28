Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Best Movie Fireworks Scenes

Mill City Summer Opera Presents Maria De Buenos Aires

June 28, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Mill City Summer Opera

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Looking to add a little theatrics to your life?

Then head to the Machine Shop to view the Mill City Summer Opera’s latest show!

Next month, the Mill City Summer Opera will debut their production of “Maria de Buenos Aires.”

As Mill City is under renovation, the opera will be shown at the Machine Shop, located at 300 2nd Street SE.

The show opens Friday, July 14 and runs through July 20.

Tickets begin at $50.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Mill City Summer Opera online.

Brendan Bujold, with MCSO, Fernanda Ghi, the choreographer of the show, and dancers Sabine Ibes and David Browning gave WCCO a little tango lesson! Watch below.

