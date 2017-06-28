Mpls. City Council To Look Over Final $15 Minimum Wage Proposal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fight for a $15 minimum wage continues on Wednesday as city council members in Minneapolis meet to get a final look at the ordinance before voting on it.

This comes after months of fierce debate from both businesses and employees who claim they can’t afford to make the change.

The city’s own study found that the pay hike would impact 48% of workers in Minneapolis, or about 150,000 people, but not all businesses and employees are on board.

Some spoke before city council last week and said the hike, especially for tipped workers, would mean jacking up the prices of services or cutting how many workers they can afford to keep on.

For now, the tentative plan would raise the wage over 5 years.

Large businesses with more than 100 workers would front-end load higher pay hikes early.

Small businesses with fewer than a hundred workers could raise wages more slowly.

All workers in Minneapolis would earn $15 an hour by 2022.

If the ordinance passes on Friday, Minneapolis would join large cities like New York, Seattle, San Francisco and Washington D.C. with a $15 minimum wage.