Minnesota State Fair Looks Fill More Than 600 Jobs

June 28, 2017 7:45 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Great Minnesota Get Together is about two months away, and they are looking to hire!

On Wednesday, the State Fair, along with several of its vendors, is hosting a job fair.

Reportedly, they’re looking to fill more than 600 jobs during the fair, which runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.

The job fair is at the Progress Center on the fairgrounds. It runs from 4 to 8 p.m., and the applicant line will start forming at 3 p.m.

Interviews will take place if skills and experience match an open position. Resumes are not required, but will be accepted.

