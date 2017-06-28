Stillwater Lift Bridge Reopens After Electrical Outage

June 28, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Stillwater, Stillwater Lift Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Stillwater Lift Bridge is reopened Wednesday morning after being closed all of Tuesday night.

MnDOT said around 1 p.m. the bridge, which spans the St. Croix River along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, got stuck in the up position due to an electrical malfunction. The outage caused the bridge to remain closed throughout the evening commute.

Crews were able to restore power to the bridge before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, but after workers lowered the bridge and attempted to lift it again, it got stuck halfway up.

Crews then spent most of the night working on it after it got stuck again. Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, they were able to reopen the bridge.

Traffic shouldn’t be impacted Wednesday.

