3 Hurt When SUV Hits Amish Buggy In Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are injured after an SUV struck a horse-drawn buggy early Monday morning in western Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on State Highway 128 and U.S. Highway 12 near Wilson in St. Croix County.
A Honda Pilot hit the buggy from behind, causing one of the three passengers to be ejected.
The SUV driver, 33-year-old Vanessa Bennett of Glenwood City, was not hurt. Authorities say alcohol was not a factor, but the results from her blood draw are pending.
The buggy passengers, all from Wilson, were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul: 19-year-old Alvin Borntreger, 18-year-old Fannie Mast and a 17-year-old girl.
Borntreger was ejected from the buggy and was found unconscious. He is now in good condition at Regions.
Mast is also in good condition, and the third passenger — who is not named because she’s a minor — suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol is investigating.
