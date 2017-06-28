Report: Minn. YouTuber Shot, Killed By Pregnant Girlfriend In Stunt Gone Wrong

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Halstad man is dead after being shot and killed in a YouTube stunt gone wrong.
According to CBS affiliate ValleyNewsLive, Pedro Ruiz was killed when he instructed his pregnant girlfriend to shoot a .50 cal handgun at a book he was holding, thinking the book would stop the bullet.
Ruiz, a YouTuber, was reportedly trying to achieve YouTube fame and began amping up pranks him and his girlfriend would do.
On 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of U.S. Highway 75 in Halstad on the report of the shooting. Despite treatment, Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now, Ruiz’s pregnant girlfriend, 20-year-old Monalisa Perez, is in jail, charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. Her first court appearance is expected Wednesday.
The couple already has one child. The second child, a boy, is expected to be born in the coming months.