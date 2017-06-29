4 Things To Know: iPhone Anniversary, Jimmy Butler & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the stories you need to know about for Thursday, June 29. They include a big anniversary for a device that’s in many people’s hourly lives, and the beginning of President Trump’s so-called executive order limiting international travel.
Version Of Travel Ban Goes Into Effect
Part of President Donald Trump’s travel ban is expected to take effect Thursday, following Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court. People from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen will be denied entry into the United States, unless they can prove they have a close family or business tie here.
South Korean President Visits
South Korea’s new president will visit Trump at the White House Thursday. President Moon Jae-in will also meet with Congressional leaders, hold a news conference and attend a special dinner. Among the topics up for discussion: the rising tensions in the Korean Peninsula because of North Korea’s recent missile tests and threats.
A Decade Of iPhones
Apple released the first version of the iPhone device 10 years ago. The company has sold more than 1 billion iPhones, but Apple isn’t done innovating yet. The new iPhone 8 is set for release in the fall.
Wolves To Unveil Jimmy Butler
The Minnesota Timberwolves will officially introduce Jimmy Butler. The Wolves traded him from the Chicago Bulls on draft night. He has already toured Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium. The three-time NBA All-Star will be at Mall of America at 11:00 a.m.