Wisconsin Baker Hopes To Open Shop With Special Needs Staff

June 29, 2017 9:18 PM
Filed Under: River Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A baker in western Wisconsin hopes she has the recipe for helping workers with special needs to find success.

Melissa Abdouch is building a bakery in River Falls. Later this summer, “Mei Mei’s Cookies and Creamery” will offer cookies and ice cream, but she needs help finishing her bakery first.

Mei Mei has a grown daughter with autism, but also dreams of hiring her and other workers with special needs.

“We need somewhere where they can go be a part of the community and to have that self respect and that pride that all of us get from goingt o work everyday, but in a safe environment,” she said.

Mei Mei wants to raise about $12,000 by Friday night, so she’s started a Kickstarter.

