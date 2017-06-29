Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Bemidji Woman, 26

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Bemidji woman.
Chelsea Batchelder, 26, was last seen in surveillance video walking north on Little Norway Avenue on June 19 at about 8 p.m.
She has brown hair and eyes. She stands about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 117 pounds.
She has a tattoo of a turtle on the top of her left foot, and a tattoo of the word “Cecilia” on her left forearm.
Batchelder was last seen wearing a dark, multi-colored, woven hooded poncho. She was also wearing blue basketball shorts and black tennis shoes with pink laces.
The sheriff’s office asks that Bemidji residents check their properties, wooded lots and outbuildings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 218-333-9111.
