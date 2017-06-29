‘Cookie Cart’ Nonprofit Shop Breaks Ground On St. Paul Location

June 29, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: Cookie Cart

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities non-profit celebrated a sweet milestone Thursday as it broke ground on its new bakery.

Since the 1980s, the non-profit Cookie Cart has provided teenagers in Minneapolis with a safe and creative space. On Thursday morning, the group broke ground on its future bakery in St. Paul along Payne Avenue, on the east side.

cookie cart Cookie Cart Nonprofit Shop Breaks Ground On St. Paul Location

(credit: CBS)

The group helps teenager learn leadership skills while working the bakery.

“I think being in Cookie Cart means being involved and connecting, and that’s helpful because I want to be a teacher when I grow up,” said. “That will help me in the future.

Cookie Cart still needs a million dollars to finish construction of the bakery and program space. The building will open early next year.

