Police Arrest Teen In 84-Year-Old Man’s Assault

June 29, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Assault, St. James

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have arrested a teenager in the assault that left an 84-year-old man hospitalized in St. James earlier this week.

Pascual Sanchez was beaten outside his home in broad daylight Monday. Sanchez’s family says he was working on a bike in the front yard in the early afternoon when he was attacked.

Police say Sanchez exchanged words with a young man who was walking by. Shortly after, the man returned, attacked Sanchez and fled.

Emergency crews brought Sanchez to a local hospital before airlifting him to North Memorial Medical Center in the Twin Cities. Hospital officials say Sanchez suffered a broken arm, a broken nose, bleeding in his brain, fractures to his face, and a broken hand.

On Wednesday afternoon, St. James Police arrested 19-year-old Jesus Daniel Ibarra at his home. He was taken into custody without incident, and is being held at Watonwan County Jail on a first-degree assault charge.

