Minnesota Adds 22 All-Electric Cars To State Fleet

June 29, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Electric Cars, Environment, Tina Smith

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The state of Minnesota has made some green additions to its vehicle fleet.

The Minnesota Department of Administration announced Thursday that it’s added 22 all-electric Chevy Volts to its ranks.

chevy volt Minnesota Adds 22 All Electric Cars To State Fleet

(credit: Department of Administration)

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith says the additions are good for both the environment and taxpayers, as thousands of dollars in fuel costs will be saved each year.

The Volts will be of service to the departments of health, education, pollution control, and transportation.

The all-electric vehicles can travel 238 miles on a single charge – that’s about the distance from Rochester to Duluth.

