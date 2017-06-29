1 Dead In Maplewood House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was killed in a house fire in Maplewood Wednesday afternoon.
According to the fire department, the fire was on the 1800 block of Kennard Street, and fire crews responded at about 2:50 p.m.
There, they found a neighbor trying to rescue someone from the burning home. Police assisted the fire crew in bringing that person out of the house.
The person, who has not been identified, was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation. That person was later pronounced dead.
Crews are still investigating what started the fire, which was contained to the kitchen and family room, though smoke damage permeated the entire house.