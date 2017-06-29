1 Dead After Motorcycle, Semi Collide In Blue Earth Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after a motorcycle and a semi-truck collided in Blue Earth County Wednesday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 20-year-old man, from Granada, was driving a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle west on County Road 90. At the same time, a 2005 Volvo Semitrailer-tractor, driven by a 38-year-old man from Texas, was traveling north on Highway 169.
The Yamaha attempted to merge onto Hwy. 169 north and sideswiped the right rear of the semi.
The driver of the motorcycle was killed.
The driver of the truck was no injured.
Identities of those involved have not yet been released.