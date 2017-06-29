Minnesota Magician Builds Epic Treehouse In Backyard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a treehouse unlike most.
Twin Cities magician Matt Dunn spent the last year building a big kid’s dream treehouse in his backyard in Plymouth.
The treehouse is 480 square feet and has two stories.
It is about as big as a standard two-car garage.
“I love doing magic, making people laugh and doing crazy things that are entertaining,” Dunn said.
But after some 5,000 magic shows and a long-running Halloween business called Scream Town, the Plymouth native needed more inspiration to branch out his ideas.
“This is where I come out to get ideas and work on new tricks,” he said.
Dunn spent a year building his dream treehouse, but like any good magician, he never stops working on his craft.
“I’d love to maybe add a little zip line off of here,” he said.