Minnesota Magician Builds Epic Treehouse In Backyard

“I’d love to maybe add a little zip line off of here,” he said.

Dunn spent a year building his dream treehouse, but like any good magician, he never stops working on his craft.

“This is where I come out to get ideas and work on new tricks,” he said.

But after some 5,000 magic shows and a long-running Halloween business called Scream Town, the Plymouth native needed more inspiration to branch out his ideas.

“I love doing magic, making people laugh and doing crazy things that are entertaining,” Dunn said.

