McConnell Looks To Salvage Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is exploring options for salvaging the battered Republican health care bill.
But he’s confronting a growing chorus of GOP detractors.
And there’s deepening uncertainty over whether the party can resuscitate its bedrock promise to repeal President Barack Obama’s overhaul.
A day after McConnell unexpectedly abandoned plans to whisk the measure through his chamber this week because he lacked the votes, fresh GOP critics popped forward.
