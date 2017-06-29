McConnell Looks To Salvage Health Care Bill

June 29, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Health Care, Mitch McConnell, Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is exploring options for salvaging the battered Republican health care bill.

But he’s confronting a growing chorus of GOP detractors.

And there’s deepening uncertainty over whether the party can resuscitate its bedrock promise to repeal President Barack Obama’s overhaul.

A day after McConnell unexpectedly abandoned plans to whisk the measure through his chamber this week because he lacked the votes, fresh GOP critics popped forward.

