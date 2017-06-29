Report: Utah Jazz Interested In Timberwolves Guard Ricky Rubio

June 29, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves, Ricky Rubio, Utah Jazz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – NBA free agency officially starts July 1, and every day there seems to be a different rumor surrounding Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio.

Timberwolves front office officials were reportedly working the phones on NBA Draft night trying to work a deal to trade Rubio, but instead they dealt Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine to acquire star guard Jimmy Butler. But the Rubio rumors continue.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Utah Jazz are reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring Rubio. The first priority for the Jazz is figuring out the future of their top player, Gordon Hayward, a free agent.

The Timberwolves could be looking to shed Rubio’s salary to acquire a veteran, score-first point guard. Or they could be looking to add depth to their bench.

Rubio averaged 11.1 points per game and more than nine assists in 75 games last year.

