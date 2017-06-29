Miguel Sano To Compete In Home Run Derby

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins will find out soon if Miguel Sano will be a starter in the All-Star Game, but he’ll also be smashing home runs at the mid-summer classic.
Sano will participate in the Home Run Derby. Sano leads the Twins with 18 home runs in 70 games and is hiiting .274 with 53 RBI and 41 walks. In 116 games last year, he hit 25 home runs and had 66 RBI.
He’s been a big reason the Twins are contending in the American League Central Division nearly midway through the season after losing 103 games last year. All-Star voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, and Sano has a slim lead over Jose Ramirez to be the starter at third base. In 56 games at third, Sano has 70 put outs and 82 assists in 157 chances with just five errors.
Sano joins Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau and Brian Dozier as Twins who have been a part of the Home Run Derby.