Teen Killed, 2 Adults Seriously Hurt In Stearns Co. Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old girl from Carlos is dead after a car crash Wednesday afternoon in Stearns County.
The sheriff’s office says the fatal accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 18 and County Road 19 in Crow Lake Township.
A Pontiac Grand Prix did not stop at a stop sign while heading westbound on CR 19, and T-boned a Dodge Neon that was traveling southbound on CR 18.
The driver of the Pontiac — 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Ziemer of Belgrade — and the passenger of the Dodge — 20-year-old Justin Virgil Cumberbatch of Alexandria — both suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the Dodge, 16-year-old Kassie Lyn Dillon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
