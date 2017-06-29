Minnesota Liquor Stores Gearing Up For Sunday Sales

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With our nation’s birthday right around the corner, customers are bagging up booze ahead of the holiday weekend at Stinson Wine Beer and Spirits.

But co-owner Bob Anderson said July 2 feels like its own holiday.

“It’s like prohibition is over,” he said. “People very, very excited.”

“I’m 37 years old and I feel like it’s been a long time coming,” customer Rebecca Schumacher said.

Waiting for Sunday liquor sales has gone down from decades to just a few days. Anderson feels the extra day will benefit customers like Schumacher who don’t always plan alcohol purchases.

“I can’ tell you the amount of times that we’ve had to throw a backyard barbecue on Sunday and scrape together the amount of liquor that we have between us. So it’ll be nice to not have to plan ahead for that,” she said.

“People who want their booze, they get their booze,” Anderson said. “I think Sunday sales are going to help the more social drinker, the people who get done mowing their lawn and want a six pack and then realize they don’t have one.”

While Anderson is excited to add another day to their hours of operation, he said it’ll take some time to see how it affects their bottom line.

“To see if it’s a success for most businesses, I think it’ll take a year till it fleshes out and you can really see what the effects are,” he said. “It’s going to be a win-win for the consumers, obviously. They can’t lose.”

But rather than worry about that now, his focus is on enjoying the first Sunday. The store will offer 10 percent off everything, as well as tastings from local distilleries and breweries. Three more employees were also hired to handle to seventh day of business.

“As a small business person, any chance you get to expand your business I think you have to jump on it,” he said. “It may work out, it may not, I don’t know. But at least I have the option to try.”

Stinson will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., which are the hours permissible by the law on Sundays. Stores however are allowed to be open for as long as they want within that time span.