Surly Brewing Co., SGAD and Liquor Barrel Team Up for Sunday Fund-day

Major changes are coming to Minnesota on Sunday, July 2. The end of a Prohibition-era law AND the start of liquor sales on Sunday AND more red, white and blue apparel roaming the streets and floating on lakes than anyone wears the rest of the year. So, how are Surly Brewing Co., SGAD (Surly Gives A Damn) and select Liquor Barrel locations ringing in this new era of Sunday Fun-days? With a Sunday Fund-day that gives back to our community. SGAD, the public-spirited side of Surly, says it best: Do Good. Drink Beer.
From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Surly Brewing will be handing out free pint vouchers for the Destination Brewery when customers bring in canned food donations* for the Food Group, a local food bank, at six Liquor Barrel Locations. Plus, they will be sampling a variety of Surly beers and handing out fun stuff like shirts and stickers.
At the end of the day, the participating Liquor Barrels will add up their gross profits and donate 10 percent to The Food Group.
Who: Surly Brewing Co., SGAD and Liquor Barrel
What: Sunday Fund-day with Surly and Liquor Barrel
When: Sunday, July 2
• All day donations
• 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
o Free pint with canned food donation*
o Tasting by Surly Brewing Co.
Where: Select Liquor Barrel locations
• Golden Valley Liquor Barrel 7890 Olson Memorial Hwy Golden Valley, MN 55427
• W 7th Liquor Barrel 665 w 7TH St. St. Paul, MN 55102
• New Brighton Liquor Barrel 2130 Silver Lake Rd New Brighton, MN 55112
• Parkway Liquor 301 Wheelock Pkwy St. Paul, MN 55130
• Mahtomedi Liquor Barrel 3124 Century Ave N Mahtomedi, MN 55115
• Brooklyn Park Liquor Barrel 8520 Edinburgh Centre Dr. Brooklyn Park 55444