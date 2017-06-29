16-Year-Old Dead, 2 Others Injured In Stearns County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 16-year-old girl is dead, and two other adults are injured, following a two-car crash in Stearns County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:30 p.m. deputies received a call of a two-car crash at the intersection of County Road 18 and County Road 19 in Crow Lake Township. The caller told deputies that the accident involved two cars, and there appeared to be multiple injuries and even a death.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a 2002 Dodge Neon, driven by the 16-year-old, was traveling southbound on Stearns County Road 18. At the same time, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 42-year-old man from Belgrade, was traveling westbound on County Road 19.
The man did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection, and proceeded to hit the girl’s driver door.
The man and his passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Alexandria, were transported to local area hospitals. Both suffered life-threatening injuries.
The girl was killed on the scene.
The names of the victims have not yet been released, pending family notification.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.