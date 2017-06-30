BCA: 19 Arrested In Sex Trafficking Sting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities arrested 19 people in an undercover sex trafficking sting this week.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 15 men were arrested on probably cause solicitation of a child and two men and two women were arrested on probably cause felony human trafficking.
Ten female victims, including one juvenile, were rescued in the operation.
The BCA said the targets of the sting believed they were meeting with a 13 to 15-year-old child for sex.
The 19 people arrested are being held in the Anoka County Jail. Charges are expected in the next few days, according to the BCA.
The sting was a joint operation between the BCA, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Plymouth Police Department and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.