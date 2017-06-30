4 Things To Know: Water Parks, Travel Ban Challenge & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, June 30. They include a potential decision on the issue of minimum wage in Minneapolis, and the best place in the country for water parks and rides.

Another Challenge To Trump’s Travel Ban

President Donald Trump’s partial travel ban that went into effect last night already faces a new court challenge. The State of Hawaii has filed a lawsuit asking for clarification of the definition of “close family relationship.” The ban denies entry to the United States to people from six Middle Eastern and African countries unless they can prove they have business, university or close family ties here. But grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins are not included.

$15 Per Hour Up Before Minneapolis City Council

Minneapolis City Council members will decide if hourly workers should get paid more. The council is set to vote on the ordinance at 9:30 a.m. It would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for all workers in the city. Right now, the minimum wage is between $7.75 and $9.50, depending on the size of the company.

German Lawmakers Vote To Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

German lawmakers have voted to legalize same-sex marriage in the last session before elections in September. Chancellor Angela Merkel voted no, but paved the way for the vote saying lawmakers could take up the issue as a “questions of conscience.” The country has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001.

Orlando Rules For Rides And Water Parks

Summer is the time for rollercoasters and water rides, and TripAdvisor has taken a look at the best amusement and water parks in the U.S. Topping the list is Universal’s Island of Adventure, Discovery Cove and Disney’s Magic Kingdom. The best water parks are Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Aquatica Orlando and Disney’s Blizzard Beach. All six parks are in Orlando.