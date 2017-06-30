Edina Ordinance On Purchasing Age For Tobacco Goes Into Effect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Saturday, the minimum age to buy tobacco products will be 21.
Last month, Edina City Council became the first in the state to raise the minimum age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.
The ordinance applies to all tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes.
Edina is the only city in Minnesota to have made this change, but several other cities across the country have increased the minimum age as well.
The ordinance goes into effect on Saturday, July 1.