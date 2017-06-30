Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

Crews Continue River Search For Missing Moorhead Student

June 30, 2017 5:03 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews in northwestern Minnesota searched the fast-moving Red River Friday for a missing college student.

Fanuel Asrat, 24, vanished while swimming with friends in the river early Thursday morning.

Fanuel Asrat (credit: MSUM)

Firefighters from Fargo went out in boats near a dam looking for any sign of him.

Two of Asrat’s friends made it out of the river, but they did not know if he went under or got to shore.

Asrat is a student at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

His LinkedIn page says he teaches children’s swimming lessons through the school.

