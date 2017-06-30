Klobuchar, Baldwin Introduce Legislation To Slow Rising Drug Prices

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is trying to lower the rising cost of prescription drugs.
On Friday, Klobuchar and Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin discussed how to keep prescription drug costs low.
Klobuchar has introduced legislation to import safe prescription drugs from Canada. The senators also noted that price hikes for drugs like naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are a public safety risk.
Klobuchar says with the Senate health care bill being revised right now, it’s a good time to make changes.
“Tammy and I are optimists, and we see this as a time of opportunity and an opportunity to finally do something about the rising cost of prescription drugs,” she said.
Klobuchar and Baldwin introduced legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate the best price of prescription drugs. They say it would help cut costs for more than a million people in Minnesota and Wisconsin.