Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

Sheriff’s Office: Missing Bemidji Woman Found Dead

June 30, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Bemidji, Chelsea Batchelder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say the body of a missing woman has been found.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office found a woman’s body in the woods near Little Norway Avenue Southeast in Bemidji.

Deputies were searching for 26-year-old Chelsea Batchelder, whom a family member reported missing last week.

chelsea batchelder Sheriffs Office: Missing Bemidji Woman Found Dead

Chelsea Batchelder (credit: Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators identified the body as that of Batchelder. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Batchelder disappeared after walking north on Little Norway Avenue around 8 p.m. on June 19. The investigation into her death continues.

Anyone with information regarding Batchelder’s death is asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch