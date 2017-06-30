Sheriff’s Office: Missing Bemidji Woman Found Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say the body of a missing woman has been found.
Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office found a woman’s body in the woods near Little Norway Avenue Southeast in Bemidji.
Deputies were searching for 26-year-old Chelsea Batchelder, whom a family member reported missing last week.
Investigators identified the body as that of Batchelder. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Batchelder disappeared after walking north on Little Norway Avenue around 8 p.m. on June 19. The investigation into her death continues.
Anyone with information regarding Batchelder’s death is asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111.