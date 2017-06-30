Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

Twin Cities Tops List Of Biggest Raspberry Consumers

June 30, 2017 2:45 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve got some berry exciting news, Minnesota!

We love berries so much that the Twin Cities has apparently been named the raspberry consumption capital of America.

raspberries Twin Cities Tops List Of Biggest Raspberry Consumers

(credit: CBS)

Driscoll’s and the Nielsen Company announced Friday that residents of Minneapolis and St. Paul consume about 132 percent more raspberries than the average national household.

Boston is number two on the list, San Francisco is third and Milwaukee is fifth.

The Twin Cities is also ranks third on Driscoll’s list of the “Top 10 Berry Loving Cities in America.”

