Here Are The New Minnesota Laws Going Into Effect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many in Minnesota are anticipating the start of Sunday liquor sales this weekend, but a number of other new laws are also going into effect come July.

One new law expands benefits for people with autism, to include people up to 20 years old.

Another requires vendors to certify that they don’t boycott Israel.

Credit unions can now notify members about meetings through email, rather than letters in the mail.

There is $450 million in tax cuts on the way, which comes from part of the state’s record $1.6 billion surplus.

State Park Day passes increase from $5 to $7, and annual permits go from $25 to $35.

Imitating any military member or veteran will be a misdemeanor, and it becomes a gross misdemeanor if you try to order someone around or get into a building that’s supposed to be closed.

Telemedicine is defined in a new law.

McKenna’s Law ensures that children will know of their right to a lawyer; it’s named after a young supporter who testified on this matter.

County license bureaus can now set their own hours. This will get rid of the requirement of being open at least one evening each week, changing it to “maintaining hours to best serve the public.”

Real ID becomes law.

Also, the new state budget spends about 10 percent more on programs and services in the next two years than the state spent in the last two years.

And, as part of paying for transportation, owners of electric vehicles will have to pay a $75 annual fee, because they don’t have to pay a gas tax.