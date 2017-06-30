St. Anthony To Vote On Keeping Police In Falcon Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist is preparing to end its patrols of the town where the shooting happened last year.
St. Anthony initially intended to negotiate a new contract with Falcon Heights. Instead, Falcon Heights’ city administrator says St. Anthony’s council will vote July 11 to end its policing contract with Falcon Heights.
A jury this month acquitted St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez for shooting Philando Castile last July.
