St. Anthony To Vote On Keeping Police In Falcon Heights

June 30, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: Falcon Heights, Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile, St. Anthony, St. Anthony Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist is preparing to end its patrols of the town where the shooting happened last year.

St. Anthony initially intended to negotiate a new contract with Falcon Heights. Instead, Falcon Heights’ city administrator says St. Anthony’s council will vote July 11 to end its policing contract with Falcon Heights.

A jury this month acquitted St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez for shooting Philando Castile last July.

