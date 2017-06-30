Trump Tweets: Repeal Obama Health Law Now

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted about the sputtering Senate health care bill.

President Donald Trump’s suggestion came in an early-morning tweet, which said, “If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!”

That’s an approach advocated by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who’s said he opposes the bill, which would do both at once.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote on the bill Tuesday because of opposition from conservatives and moderates. He’s trying to nail down changes by this weekend to assure the bill’s passage after the July 4 recess.

A spokesman for McConnell is declining to comment on the president’s suggestion that the Senate vote now to repeal the Obama health care law. But that idea that was rejected months ago by GOP leaders in the House and Senate.

They considered it politically unwise, since it could draw accusations that Republicans are simply tossing people off coverage without helping them get medical care.

In a bid for conservative support, Senate leaders are also considering an amendment to let insurers offer plans with low premiums and scant benefits.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)