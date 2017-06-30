Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

Elephant Spotted Walking Through Wisconsin Neighborhood

June 30, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — It was a startling sight for residents of one neighborhood in a small Wisconsin city.

A full-grown elephant sauntered through Baraboo early Friday morning on a brief walk of freedom. The mammoth creature more suited for the ‘big top’ clashed with the quiet residential neighborhood.

Law enforcement officers quickly got in touch with the nearby Circus World Museum, home to the wandering pachyderm. A trainer arrived and led the elephant back to the circus complex.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

