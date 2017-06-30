Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

How To Protect Your Home From Woodpecker Damage

June 30, 2017 5:48 PM By Nina Moini
Filed Under: Nina Moini

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Woodpeckers are wreaking havoc on some Twin Cities homes this summer.

Cat Parker’s Plymouth home has dozens of holes in the cedar siding.

“There are just patches all over the place,” Parker said. “I just hear them knocking for hours.”

Exterior remodeling contractor Ryan Stinson of Stinson Services says the territorial birds are hunting for bugs inside the wood — especially when it’s rich with moisture after a storm.

woodpecker damage How To Protect Your Home From Woodpecker Damage

(credit: CBS)

“Sometimes people try and put up different streamers or some type of a distraction to birds,” Stinson said.

But the deterrents don’t always work. And if woodpeckers continue their pecking, Stinson says homeowners could see thousands of dollars in damage to walls.

Parker says she will opt to save for new vinyl siding for her home, instead of wood.

Stinson says insurance does not always cover woodpecker damage.

He recommends homeowners look out for damage along their siding, especially in high places.

Stinson says most licensed contractors should give homeowners a free inspection.

From there, homeowners can decide what to do about the damage and siding.

Here are more tips for dealing with woodpeckers from the Minnesota DNR.

More from Nina Moini
Comments

One Comment

  1. Randall Cheuvront says:
    June 30, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    So basically he’s trying to drum up business for siding? lol I found a bb gun to stun or scare them off has worked fine. Had this happen to me for a few years until I started scaring them off. Not a single problem this year.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch