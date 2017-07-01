4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, July 1, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak shared some great ideas for Fourth of July weekend fun on WCCO 4 News Saturday Morning!
1. Kick off your Fourth of July celebrations lakeside. The fourth annual Travail Lakeside Party is Saturday from 1 p.m. til 8 p.m. Head to Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale to sample flavors from Travail and Pig Ate My Pizza. There will also be live music and games for the whole family. Tickets are $10. Kids 12 and under are free.
2. Enjoy art for free during the Walker’s Free First Saturday. Explore the galleries and enjoy free activities in the Sculpture Garden. There will be puppet performances and art-making for kids of all ages. There’s also music and kid-friendly films from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
3. The St. Paul Saints play the Gary SouthShore Railcats Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at CHS Field. They’re going back in time to the Roaring 20s. Sunday, after the game, stay for the food truck rally and Fireworks Super Show! Tickets start at $5.
4. The world’s only mindful triathlon is an all-out celebration of healthy living. There’s going to be a 5K, yoga, meditation, music and more. Wanderlust 108 Twin Cities takes place at Harriet Island in St. Paul Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. and yoga at 11 a.m. Tickets are about $45.