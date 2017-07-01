Midwest’s Top H.S. Runners Compete In Regional Track Championship

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — There’s something about the track that attracts you. No matter how much success you’ve had, you always want to put yourself up against the best.

“You know, the best of the region is here,” meet director Mel Anderson said.

That’s what’s happening here at Maple Grove High School this weekend. Nine hundred athletes, age 8-18, from a 5-state region — Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota — to compete in the AAU Regional Championship Track and Field Meet.

They had to place in the top 16 of a state qualifying or district meet just to get here.

“What you’re going to have here today is many of Minnesota’s state champions. Same thing with Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin. In fact on our team alone we have at least 12 All-Americans that’ll be here, and actually four national champions, so there’s some very quality athletes that will be here today,” Anderson said.

When you get that much talent in one race, there’s a lot of pride on the line.

“But they know, and they look online, and it’s champion against champion, who’s the best,” Anderson said.

The top six from each event will advance to the Junior Olympics later this summer in Michigan.

“So that’s our kids competing against kids from Florida, Texas, Ohio, California, Hawaii, and providing them opportunity, at the same time, there are a lot of college scouts, who’s there scouting the kids,” Anderson said.

A chance to continue putting yourself up against the best.