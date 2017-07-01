Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

DNR Increasing Drunk Boating Patrols For Holiday Weekend

July 1, 2017 10:11 PM By Nina Moini
Filed Under: DNR, July 4th, Nina Moini

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers across the state are stepping up patrols on Minnesota lakes this holiday weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports this year’s boating season has been the most deadly since 2005, with nine boating fatalities already.

Last year, alcohol was a factor in more than half of the 17 deadly boating accidents in Minnesota.

On Saturday afternoon, DNR conservation officers Brent Grewe, Jackie Glaser and Mitch Sladek were patrolling Lake Minnetonka.

Lake Minnetonka is one of the largest in the state.

“We just want to encourage everyone to be safe out here this weekend,” Grewe said.

Grewe said his team looks for violations having to do with alcohol, but also safety measures like life jackets, fire extinguishers, and sound devices.

While some oversights on the part of boaters might seem minor, Grewe said they can mean the difference between life or death.

Increased patrols will continue through the weekend.

Over the past five years, an average of 42 percent of fatal boating accidents in Minnesota were alcohol-related.

For more information about Minnesota state boating laws click here.

More from Nina Moini
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch