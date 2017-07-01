State Patrol: Fairmont Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old Fairmont man is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday night in Martin County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 15 and Adams Avenue in Fairmont at about 9:11 p.m.
Dustin Todd Halverson was traveling westbound on a Kawasaki Racer, and was struck by an eastbound Ford Taurus. Both were trying to turn onto northbound Highway 15 at the time of the crash.
Halverson, who was not wearing a helmet, was struck and killed.
The passengers in the Ford — 50-year-old Sherilyn Kay Vonfeldt and 51-year-old Jerome Raymond Vonfeldt – were not hurt in the crash. Both are also from Fairmont.
The state patrol is investigating.
