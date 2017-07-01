Mike’s Mix: The ‘Peachy Keen’ From Gray Duck Tavern

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak seeks out the best and latest cocktails from local mixologists.
Madison Restaurant Group has built a little bit of an empire in St. Paul: Handsome Hog, Public Kitchen + Bar, Green Lantern Lounge, Oxcart, Eagle Street Grill, and Fitzgerald’s are all part of the family.
They added another location a little over a week ago — Gray Duck Tavern. It’s an upscale tavern serving global flavors in a comfort-food style – and cocktails, of course.
Peachy Keen
* Charred Peach: Cut fresh peach into quarter-inch-thick slices. Works best if the peach is just slightly under-ripe. Place on hot grill until the edges crisp and deep grill marks appear (3-5 minutes per side). Place on a wire rack over a sheet pan. Drizzle the peaches with a mixture of half molasses and half honey. Set the oven as low as it will go (150 or below) and leave the door cracked open. Let them cook for 4-5 hours. You’re just trying to partially dry them so a dehydrator would work as well.
Instructions
Stir all ingredients (except garnish) over ice for 20 seconds or so. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a charred peach.
Gray Duck Tavern in downtown St. Paul serves global comfort food in a casual setting.