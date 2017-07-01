Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

Mike’s Mix: The ‘Peachy Keen’ From Gray Duck Tavern

July 1, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under: Mike Augustyniak, Mike's Mix

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Each week, Mike Augustyniak seeks out the best and latest cocktails from local mixologists.

Madison Restaurant Group has built a little bit of an empire in St. Paul: Handsome Hog, Public Kitchen + Bar, Green Lantern Lounge, Oxcart, Eagle Street Grill, and Fitzgerald’s are all part of the family.

They added another location a little over a week ago — Gray Duck Tavern. It’s an upscale tavern serving global flavors in a comfort-food style – and cocktails, of course.

gray duck tavern Mikes Mix: The Peachy Keen From Gray Duck Tavern

(credit: CBS)

Peachy Keen

  • 2 oz Knob Creek Rye Whiskey
  • 2/3 oz Tattersall Amaro
  • ¼ oz real maple syrup
  • 3 dashes of Fee Brother’s Aztec Chocolate Bitters
  • Charred Peach Slice* as garnish

    • * Charred Peach: Cut fresh peach into quarter-inch-thick slices. Works best if the peach is just slightly under-ripe. Place on hot grill until the edges crisp and deep grill marks appear (3-5 minutes per side). Place on a wire rack over a sheet pan. Drizzle the peaches with a mixture of half molasses and half honey. Set the oven as low as it will go (150 or below) and leave the door cracked open. Let them cook for 4-5 hours. You’re just trying to partially dry them so a dehydrator would work as well.

    Instructions

    Stir all ingredients (except garnish) over ice for 20 seconds or so. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a charred peach.

    Gray Duck Tavern in downtown St. Paul serves global comfort food in a casual setting.

    More from Mike Augustyniak
    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

    Pulling Together
    Excellent Educator
    Weather App

    Watch & Listen LIVE

    Listen

    Watch