Twins Blow 4-Run Lead, Lose Game 1 Of Doubleheader To Royals, 11-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The bottom of the lineup came up big for the Kansas City Royals.

Brandon Moss, Alcides Escobar and Alex Gordon went a combined 6 for 12 with three home runs, seven RBIs and scored six runs as the Royals rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 11-6 in the opener a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

“The bottom of the order was very productive,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We’re just swinging the bats well.”

Mike Moustakas tied his career high with his 22nd home run and matched Jermaine Dye in 2000 for the club record before the All-Star Game. Moustakas bats sixth and for the first time in the Royals’ history the 6-7-8-9 batters homered in the same game.

Escobar hit a two-run homer in the fourth, while Moss connected on an estimated 474-foot shot to straightaway center in the fourth.

“He’s got the opportunity to get hot and carry a team for a week or two with his bat,” Yost said of Moss. “Three hits today was a really good sign.”

Gordon’s three-run homer in the seventh with Moss and Escobar aboard gave the Royals a cushion.

Salvador Perez hit a two-out, two-run single in a three-run seventh to snap a 6-all tie against Tyler Duffy (0-2). Ramon Torres, who also had three hits, doubled in Whit Merrifield with the first run of the inning.

Mike Minor (4-1), the fourth of six Kansas City pitchers, picked up the victory, permitting one run and striking out four in two innings.

Luke Farrell’s big league debut ended after 2 2/3 innings. The son of Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell retired only eight of the 18 Twins batters he faced, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks.

“I’m trying to keep it in perspective right now,” Luke Farrell said. “It’s a huge day. It didn’t turn out exactly how I wanted it to, but in the end we got a win. Places I’ve been and things I’ve had to go through (two tumors removed) in the past few years, this is an awesome day.”

The 26-year-old right-hander walked Brian Dozier and Robbie Grossman with the bases loaded in the second.

“I just tried to pitch to the edge too much,” Farrell said. “I got away from what I normally do, which is trying to attack the zone as much as I can.”

With the blessing of Boston general manager Dave Dombrowski, John Farrell left the Red Sox in Toronto and flew to Kansas City to watch his youngest son make his major league debut.

“Some things are just more important,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Boston bench coach Gary DiSarcina served as acting manager for the Red Sox on Saturday.

Miguel Sano homered leading off a three-run third for the Twins that gave them a 5-1 lead. Jorge Polanco’s two-out double in the sixth gave Minnesota a 6-5 advantage.

Royals left-hander Matt Strahm was removed in the fourth with left knee inflammation.

Twins starter Jose Berrios yielded five runs on nine hits, including three homers, in five innings.

FAIR OR FOUL

Twins manager Paul Molitor insisted Eric Hosmer’s three-run homer Friday for Kansas City was foul. After a 111-second delay for a crew chief review, the call on the field was confirmed. “I would imagine that MLB’s going to look at that, considering the fact that we feel we have video that at least backs up that Hosmer’s being foul,” Molitor said Saturday. “They can use it. When you send a steak back, you’re mad that they did it wrong, but you’re trying to help them get it right in the kitchen. You know what I’m saying? So . they’ll figure it out. It’s not a protest thing. It’s not a rules violation. It’s just an imperfect system.”

ROSTER MOVES

Twins: RHP Ryan Pressly was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Rookie RHP Alan Busenitz, who had a 2.08 ERA in six appearances, was sent to the Red Wings.

Royals: RHP Seth Maness was designated for assignment to make roster space for Farrell. Maness was 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in eight relief appearances with Kansas City, but allowed 16 hits, including three homers, in 9 2/3 innings. He had a 9.77 ERA in 15 2/3 innings over 10 games with Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Twins: LHP Hector Santiago will be making his second start since coming off the disabled list from a shoulder strain.

Royals: LHP Travis Wood makes his first start since Sept. 19, 2015, with the Cubs.

