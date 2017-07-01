Mpls. Police: 3 Hurt In 2 Separate Uptown Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a busy overnight for police in a popular bar district in Minneapolis.
Three people were hurt in two different shootings just blocks from one another in Uptown.
Police first responded to the area of 31st Street and Hennepin Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. They found a man who had been shot in the foot and armpit, and a second man who had been shot four times in the leg. Both men are expected to be OK.
Officers heard gunshots and saw people running about five minutes later while giving the men first aid. They found a woman shot in the neck at Lagoon and Humboldt avenues. She was hospitalized, listed in critical but stable condition.
Officers are using surveillance video from the area and talking with witnesses to learn more about these incidents, which may or may not be related.
Anyone with information about these shooting can give police an anonymous tip by texting “MPD,” a space and then the tip to 847411. Tipsters can also call 612-692-TIPS (8477).
