Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

Wild Sign 3 Defensemen, 3 Forwards As Free Agency Begins

July 1, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have three new defensemen and three new forwards.

Forwards Landon Ferraro and Cal O’Reilly signed two-year contracts Saturday and will be paid $700,000 if they’re playing in the NHL and $375,000 if playing in the AHL. Forward Kyle Rau agreed to a one-year contract for $700,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. Rau played 24 games last year with the Florida Panthers.

Meanwhile, defenseman Kyle Quincey signed a one-year contract for $1.25 million. He played with the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets last season.

gettyimages 649543258 Wild Sign 3 Defensemen, 3 Forwards As Free Agency Begins

Kyle Quincey (credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Defensemen Alex Grant and Ryan Murphy signed one-year contracts. Grant and Murphy will earn $700,000 in the NHL and $300,000 and $350,000 respectively in the AHL.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch