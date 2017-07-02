Police: 1 Dead, 1 Arrested After North Minneapolis Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say a man was arrested following a fatal overnight stabbing on the city’s north side.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the stabbing happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of Newton Avenue North. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, and emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police say officers arrested a man who was known to the victim. He was suffering non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to a hospital for treatment.
The names of the victim and the arrested man have yet to be released.
Police say they’ll interview and book the arrested man into jail after he gets out of the hospital.
The stabbing remains under investigation.