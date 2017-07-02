Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

Police: 1 Dead, 1 Arrested After North Minneapolis Stabbing

July 2, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: North Minneapolis, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say a man was arrested following a fatal overnight stabbing on the city’s north side.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the stabbing happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of Newton Avenue North. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, and emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say officers arrested a man who was known to the victim. He was suffering non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to a hospital for treatment.

The names of the victim and the arrested man have yet to be released.

Police say they’ll interview and book the arrested man into jail after he gets out of the hospital.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch