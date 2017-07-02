Mixed Emotions As Sunday Liquor Sales Begin In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A longstanding “blue law” will officially come to an end this weekend as Minnesotans will be able to buy alcohol on a Sunday.
After years of failed attempts, lawmakers voted to change the law prohibiting Sunday liquor sales this past session.
On Sunday morning, stores like South Lyndale Liquors in Minneapolis were offering discounts and tastings to mark the change in the law.
However, owner Dan Campo says the change comes with mixed emotions. He worries whether he’ll actually see the benefit of staying open the extra day.
A long argument of those opposed to Sunday liquor was the sales would just spread out while taking on the cost of added staffing.
But now that the law is in effect, Campo wants to do whatever he can to make sure his business attracts customers.
Despite the change in law, there are a handful of stores around the metro that will stay closed Sunday by choice.
Also, some nothern Minnesota towns, like Ely, still prohibit Sunday liquor sales. The law was written to allow municipalities to opt out if they so choose.
One Comment
I don’t think the point was really to give a 1/7th boost to liquor sales. The added sales will be negligible. The pint is to bring the one final retail business that has existed under ancient church laws into the late 20th century. That extra money these stores were saving by having a law allowing them to fail to serve the public on a day that a tiny minority actually see as sacred will no longer be a savings to them.
Along the same lines, if they need to raise their prices a tiny bit to make up the difference, drinkers will pay. And, a little more employment to go around will have a positive effect on the economy.
Especially in Minneapolis with the new progressive minimum wage!