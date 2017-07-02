Mixed Emotions As Sunday Liquor Sales Begin In Minnesota

Also, some nothern Minnesota towns, like Ely, still prohibit Sunday liquor sales. The law was written to allow municipalities to opt out if they so choose.

Despite the change in law, there are a handful of stores around the metro that will stay closed Sunday by choice.

But now that the law is in effect, Campo wants to do whatever he can to make sure his business attracts customers.

A long argument of those opposed to Sunday liquor was the sales would just spread out while taking on the cost of added staffing.

However, owner Dan Campo says the change comes with mixed emotions. He worries whether he’ll actually see the benefit of staying open the extra day.

On Sunday morning, stores like South Lyndale Liquors in Minneapolis were offering discounts and tastings to mark the change in the law.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A longstanding “blue law” will officially come to an end this weekend as Minnesotans will be able to buy alcohol on a Sunday.

