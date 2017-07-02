Authorities ID 3 Victims In 2 Uptown Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people hurt in two shootings in Uptown early Saturday morning have been identified.
Minneapolis police responded at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a shooting near 31st Street and Hennepin Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found two adult males who had been shot. The two men, identified as 26-year-old Shaun Knight and 23-year-old Keith Garrett, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Just minutes later, police found 21-year-old Mikayla Cornelious shot in the neck at Lagoon and Humboldt Avenues. Cornelious was taken to the hospital where she is in critical, but stable condition.
Authorities say the two male shooting victims are not cooperating with police.
If you have any information about either shooting, you are asked to call Minneapolis police at (612) 692-8477.