4 Things To Know: Trump’s CNN Tweet, Carew Back At Target Field, Crayola’s New Color & More

MINNEAPOLID (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump taking heat for a tweet about CNN to Crayola’s new crayon color, here is a look at the top four stories from July 3, 2017.

President Trump Under Fire For CNN Tweet

President Donald Trump is under fire from both sides of the aisle and the media after tweeting an edited old pro wrestling video of himself Sunday.

In the video, the president is seen pummeling the head of a WWE wrestler with a CNN logo over his face.

CNN released a statement saying, “It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters.”

Supporters of the president insist he is merely defending himself from unfair news coverage.

Trump Speaks With Japan, China Regarding North Korea

Japan’s Prime Minister and President Trump talked on the phone Sunday night about stepped-up pressure on North Korea in cooperation with South Korea.

The White House said President Trump also spoke with China’s president about the growing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Twins Welcome Carew Back To Target Field

The Twins will welcome Rod and Rhonda Carew back to Minnesota at Target Field Monday.

This will be Carew’s first trip to Minnesota since having a heart transplant back in December.

The first 10,000 fans into the stadium will get a poster commemorating the famed Rod Carew Time Magazine cover from 1977. Carew will also throw out the first pitch.

Crayola Needs Help Naming New Crayon Color

Crayola is asking the public to help name its newest crayon, which is a shade of blue.

Online voting got under way on Crayola’s website Saturday. The choices include “Blue Moon Bliss”, “Bluetiful”, “Dreams Come Blue”, “Reach for the Stars” and “Star Spangled Blue.”

People can vote through Aug. 11.