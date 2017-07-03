CAIR-MN Asks Authorities To Investigate Fargo Assault As Hate Crime

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Muslim civil rights group is asking state and federal authorities to investigate an alleged assault in Fargo as a hate crime.
The Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations says two suspects were arrested after a Somali-American was beaten early Sunday.
CAIR says the victim was among three Muslim men who were approached by the suspects, who allegedly shouted racial slurs before assaulting the victim, whose injuries were not life threatening.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)