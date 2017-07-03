Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Fourth Of July BBQ Favors | Red, White And Blue Treats For July 4

CAIR-MN Asks Authorities To Investigate Fargo Assault As Hate Crime

July 3, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: CAIR-MN, Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Muslim civil rights group is asking state and federal authorities to investigate an alleged assault in Fargo as a hate crime.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations says two suspects were arrested after a Somali-American was beaten early Sunday.

CAIR says the victim was among three Muslim men who were approached by the suspects, who allegedly shouted racial slurs before assaulting the victim, whose injuries were not life threatening.

