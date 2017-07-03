Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Fourth Of July BBQ Favors | Red, White And Blue Treats For July 4

Carew Returns To Target Field For 1st Time After Heart Transplant

July 3, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Twins, Rod Carew

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rod Carew is making an emotional return to Target Field.

Monday marks the Hall of Famer’s first trip to Minnesota since undergoing a heart transplant back in December.

The first 10,000  fans into the stadium will get a poster commemorating the famed Rod Carew Time Magazine cover from 1977. That was the year of his incredible MVP season.

Why celebrate him tonight? Well, the Angels are in town. They’re the team Carew played for after the Twins.

Rod Carew has seemed forever young since he retired from baseball, but his heart attack and the last 18 months have changed him — physically and emotionally.

rod carew Carew Returns To Target Field For 1st Time After Heart Transplant

(credit: CBS)

Carew will throw out the first pitch — that’s ceremonial.

Today reminds him again that he has been given a second chance at life, and that’s what you can feel he is embracing — a second chance.

“Well, I’m moving slower,” Carew said, “but other than that, I’ve been doing some cardio rehab and things are coming along good. They’re pushing me and making sure that I get my work in. I’m also trying to push myself to make sure I get my work in.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch