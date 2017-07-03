Carew Returns To Target Field For 1st Time After Heart Transplant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rod Carew is making an emotional return to Target Field.
Monday marks the Hall of Famer’s first trip to Minnesota since undergoing a heart transplant back in December.
The first 10,000 fans into the stadium will get a poster commemorating the famed Rod Carew Time Magazine cover from 1977. That was the year of his incredible MVP season.
Why celebrate him tonight? Well, the Angels are in town. They’re the team Carew played for after the Twins.
Rod Carew has seemed forever young since he retired from baseball, but his heart attack and the last 18 months have changed him — physically and emotionally.
Carew will throw out the first pitch — that’s ceremonial.
Today reminds him again that he has been given a second chance at life, and that’s what you can feel he is embracing — a second chance.
“Well, I’m moving slower,” Carew said, “but other than that, I’ve been doing some cardio rehab and things are coming along good. They’re pushing me and making sure that I get my work in. I’m also trying to push myself to make sure I get my work in.”