Police: Suspect Arrested In 30+ Edina Burglaries, Thefts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Edina Police Department says a man is in custody in connection with more than 30 criminal incidents in the city since February.
Pierre Ramone Larsen, 28 of Minneapolis, was arrested June 25 in Edina while driving a stolen vehicle. He is suspected of being involved in more than 30 crimes in the city since February.
Police say a majority of the crimes were burglaries, thefts from vehicles and thefts of vehicles. Larsen gained access to homes and vehicles through unlocked doors. In one home burglary, he got in through an open window and cut a screen to gain access.
Larsen is currently booked in the Hennepin County Jail and has been charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree burglary. He is facing additional charges as the cases are under investigation.
Police in Edina say that while he is in custody, residents should remain alert, keep doors and windows locked and call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.