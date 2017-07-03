1 Hospitalized, 1 Arrested After Facebook Feud Leads To Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man has been hospitalized and another has been arrested following a stabbing in Douglas County late Sunday evening.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11 p.m. deputies received a call of a stabbing victim at a residence on the 200 block of Prairie Avenue in Brandon.
Upon arrival, deputies found 18-year-old Bailey Scott Zastrow, who was suffering from two non-life threatening stab wounds.
Through further investigation, officers learned Zastrow had been fighting with 20-year-old Gavin Daniel Johnson on Facebook. The feud boiled over and lead to a physical confrontation in person on 2nd Street West. During the confrontation, Johnson pulled a knife and stabbed Zastrow two times – once in the chest and once in the arm – before Zastrow fled to a nearby house.
At the time of officers’ arrival, Johnson’s whereabouts were unknown. A short time later, he was located and arrested without incident.
Zastrow was taken to Douglas County Hospital for examination.
Johnson is currently in Douglas County Jail awaiting formal charges.